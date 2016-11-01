HDI data for all 31 districts soon for better service delivery

In an effort to help the Telangana Government identify the districts which are doing well or lagging behind in various parameters of National Family Health Survey-4 for 2015-16, the Planning Department has compiled the district-level fact sheets already published by the NFHS for a comparative analysis.

While the NFHS-4 for the first time provided district-level estimates for many important indicators on population, health and nutrition, the department put them together to serve as a ready reckoner about the status of each district vis-a-vis the State average value.

Simultaneously, the Planning Department is also working on Human Development Index (HDI) covering literacy, health parameters, income, etc., for all the 31 districts.

The State has district-level HDI for 10 districts done by the Centre for Economics and Social Studies (CESS) earlier.

“We are again working with CESS, Unicef consultants and our own officers to further sub-divide the data. The HDI data will be integrated with the comprehensive household survey done by the State government in 2014,” the department officials said. The purpose of both the NFHS-4 and HDI data for all 31 districts is to help the Collectors to do resource mapping by understanding where their districts stand.

The exercise is in line with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s directive ‘Know your district, Plan your district’. The department is also preparing ‘District at a glance’ booklets for all the 31 districts to be handy for the Collectors and enable them in provide cutting edge service delivery.

Sources said that the comparative analysis of NFHS data was done for 10 districts before reorganisation. So another exercise was needed for de-segregating the data of original district and that of its newly reorganised districts. For instance, the data related to Mahabubnagar would have to be segregated region-wise for Wanaparthy, Gadwal and Nagarkurnool which were carved out of it.

The Planning Department also finalised unique numerical codes afresh to every district, mandal and village and it was cleared by the Joint Director, Census.

The list was sent to the Revenue Department and it will in turn communicate to the districts.