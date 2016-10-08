HCL staff dharna against unit closure

Employees of Hindusthan Cables Ltd (HCL) sat on a dharna protesting against the government’s decision to close down the public sector undertaking. The HCL Employees Union General Secretary, A. Nagaraju said HCL that became a brand for Telangana after it was established in 1972 and earned thousands of crores as dividend for the Central government supplying telephone cables to the telecommunication department that changed the face of the country in several ways. But the BJP government has not recognised these services and put the life of nearly 550 families at stake.
He said the HCL land can be used for the proposed expansion of Cherlapally railway station as decided earlier. The Technical Committee that visited the HCL earlier had given a favourable report to use the 327 acres for expansion of railways and also absorb the remaining employees, he said. The employees sought the intervention of Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao in this regard.
