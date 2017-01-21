HC upholds judgment on fake currency

A Division Bench of Hyderabad High Court comprising Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy and Justice M.S.K. Jaiswal on Friday upheld the judgment of the Special Court for NIA cases that convicted those who circulated fake currency of the denomination of Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000.

The Bench was dismissing appeals filed by Massod Akhtar Ansari, Mohamad Shafi and Shaik Akram. Along with 28 others, they were charged with bringing in fake currency from Pakistan and Bangladesh and circulating the same.

The case of NIA was that the kingpins from Pakistan and Bangladesh conspired with some persons from Dubai and sent money from Bangalore to Delhi through parcels. From there the fake notes were circulated and this was used for funding terrorist activities.

NIA tracked this gang, arrested them and filed charge sheet. The Pakistan and Bangladesh nationals are at large. Each of the convicted person was imposed punishment comprising five years imprisonment and fine of ₹1, 000 each. The Bench upheld the punishments. The NIA proved the crime of circulating the fake currency but could not establish the conspiracy angle.