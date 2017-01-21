HC to hear revision plea in HCA case

Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar of Hyderabad High Court on Friday said that he will hear the arguments in civil revision petitions filed regarding the elections in Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) next Friday.

The judge was dealing with a petition filed by John Manoj, honorary secretary claiming that he is representing the HCA and the order of civil court directing that elections have to be held was illegal. Prakash Chand Jain, President of the Adhoc Committee that claimed it was elected on November 20 last year, filed counter affidavit.

He averred that John Manoj gave an undertaking to the High Court that he would conduct elections and now he cannot file this revision challenging the elections. The judge was informed that two other revision petitions including that of St. Andrews Cricket Club, East Marredpally have been filed. The judge said that he would hear arguments next week in all these cases.