HC to hear Jeevan Reddy plea on Tuesday

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shnakara Narayana on Friday said that the PIL filed by Jeevan Reddy regarding the alleged proposal for demolition of buildings in the Secretariat Complex, Hyderabad, would be heard on Tuesday.

Film Nagar centre

Justice C. Kodanda Ram of Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to remove the seal to permit the approved activities at Film Nagar Cultural Centre in Jubilee Hills of the city.

These interim orders were passed in a writ petition filed by the management of the cultural centre. The petitioner contended that the notice as mandated under the GHMC act was not given and a speaking order was not passed. GHMC told the court that they had noticed that the club management was carrying the construction without valid permissions and it had led to death of two labourers.

The judge pointed out that when the Act said that a prior notice shall be given before putting a seal on a building, the action of the GHMC was not correct. The seal was directed to be removed.

Stone crusher

A division bench on Friday directed the istrict administration to stop all activities pertaining to stone crusher in Nelakondapally, Khamam district. Initially Tummala Nageswar Rao , Minister, was shown as respondent, but later his name was deleted from respondents.

The bench was dealing with a writ petition filed by Rudra Venkata Narayana and 33 other farmers of the village.

They alleged that the stone crusher was set up in the middle of agricultural fields and all the rules were violated, leading to destruction of fertile lands.

Counsel for the Telangana Pollution Control Board said the application for setting up stone crusher had been rejected.

The bench ordered notices to all respondents.