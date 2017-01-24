Telangana and Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday sought responses from the State governments of AP and TS as well as three corporate hospitals against which allegations of medical negligence were made in a public interest petition. The court was hearing the petition filed by journalist K. Narendra, who clubbed recent instances of alleged medical negligence, including that of Nikhil Reddy, the 23-year-old, who underwent a limb-lengthening procedure last year. The court gave the respondents 3 weeks to file their affidavits.
HC seeks government response on medical negligence
