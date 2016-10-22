Hyderabad

HC refuses to stay notification deleting TS from APAT

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Durga Prasada Rao on Friday refused to stay the notification issued by the Union of India which deleted the Telangana State from the jurisdiction of AP Administrative Tribunal (APAT). The issue will be decided at a final hearing.

The Bench was dealing with several writ petitions filed by employees of the Telangana government and advocates.

The APAT adjudicates the disputes arising out of service issues such as employment, promotion, seniority , salaries etc., of State government employees. The APAT has been adjudicating the cases of employees of both the States.

The Telangana government wrote to the Central government that it does not need a Tribunal. The Union of India issued a notification to this effect.

This was challenged by the petitioners.

The Bench wanted to know how such communication from the Telangana government could go, and how the Central government could issue such a notification without consulting the High Court.

The Bench posted the case for final hearing, but did not stay the notification. The employees of the Telangana government have to approach the High Court for redressal of their grievances.



