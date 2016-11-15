HC notices to 20 YSRC MLAs

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana on Monday ordered notices to all the 20 MLAs of YSRCP who crossed over to the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh.

The Bench will hear the version of these MLAs on maintainability of the four separate writ petitions filed seeking a direction to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly of AP to expeditiously decide the petitions filed to disqualify the MLAs who have changed the party.

The Bench was dealing with four writ petitions filed by MLAs who are still in YSRCP. They complained that though the petitions under anti-defection law were filed the Speaker is not adjudicating them.