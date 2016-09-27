HC not to take up CPI appeal in Nayeem case

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao on Monday was not inclined to consider the request of Communist Party of India (Andhra Pradesh) Secretary K. Narayana, to hear the case filed by him out of turn. The case was filed by him as party-in-person, seeking of transfer of cases arising out of Nayeem scandal to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The case was filed by Narayana as party in person seeking a direction from the court to transfer the cases to the CBI.

He said several ‘big persons from the establishment’ were hand in glove with Nayeem and it was not proper for the local police to investigate the case. Nayeem was a senior leader in the Maoist party, he later fell out with the organisation and turned into police informer. He allegedly maintained an armed gang of his own and resorted to extortions etc.