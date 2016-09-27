HC not to take up CPI appeal in Nayeem case

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U Durga Prasad Rao on Monday was not inclined to consider the request of Communist Party of India (Andhra Pradesh) Secretary K. Narayana, to hear the case filed by him out of turn. The case was filed by him as party-in-person, seeking of transfer of cases arising out of Nayeem scandal to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The case was filed by Narayana as party in person seeking a direction from the court to transfer the cases to the CBI.
He said several ‘big persons from the establishment’ were hand in glove with Nayeem and it was not proper for the local police to investigate the case. Nayeem was a senior leader in the Maoist party, he later fell out with the organisation and turned into police informer. He allegedly maintained an armed gang of his own and resorted to extortions etc.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism