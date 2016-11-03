HC moved on land acquisition without value revision

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana on Wednesday granted two weeks time to the Telangana Government to file counter affidavit in the public interest litigation filed regarding validity of initiating land acquisition process without revising market value of properties as per rules under Indian Stamp Act.

The case listed for orders on 16 November.

The Bench was dealing with PIL filed by former MLA and chairman of Kisan and Kethmazdoor Congress M. Kodanda Reddy.

The Telangana Government was acquiring lands under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Compensation and Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, which required the revision of market value of properties before issuing notifications.

Further, A.P Revision of Market value guidelines rules of 1998, framed under Indian Stamp Act 1899, mandate that the market values are required to be revised every two years for rural areas and for urban areas it is every year. Mr. Kodanda Reddy petitioned to the court that the present process of land acquisition was illegal as market rates were not revised after formation of new State in 2014. Also the farmers who lose lands would get less compensation because of this non revision.

Advocate-General of Telangana K. Ramakrishna Reddy submitted to the court that after 2012 there was no revision of market value and there was a policy decision not to revise market values.