Hyderabad

HC closed for Dasara vacation

The High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the States of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will be closed for Dasara holidays from October 3 to 7 according to a press release here on Friday.

During the vacation, the following judges will sit in the High Court for hearing the following matters:

Justice S. V. Bhatt, sitting in a single bench will take up writ petitions on October 4 and 6. Justice C. Praveen Kumar and Justice T. Sunil Chowdary will take up division bench matters on October 4 and 6, said a press release. The release added that after completion of the division bench work, the judges will take up single bench matters.

