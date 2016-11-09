HBC seeks dedicated cycling tracks

Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC), which is trying to spearhead the public bike share feeder system for the Hyderabad Metro Rail project in association with UN-Habitat, said there could be 300 bike stations alongside 63 Metro stations, and there would be intends to have 1,000 of the 10,000 bikes as e-bikes.

While each high-end bike costs Rs. 25,000, the docking stations and other paraphernalia would push the total cost to Rs. 70 crore, and various international agencies are being approached for funding, said HBC chairman D.V. Manohar at a press conference on Tuesday.

The city’s cycling project was prominently showcased on the UN pavilion at the Habitat meet in Quito, Ecuador, last month as well as in the special magazine published for the occasion.

The project would result in 20 million cycling trips per annum, leading to reduction of 2,500 metric tonne of carbon dioxide a year.

This would considerably help India reduce its emission levels by 35 per cent by 2030.

The UN-Habitat III meet also accepted to promote cycling as part of the world’s new urban agenda, Mr. Manohar said.

Mr. Manohar said the HBC, with 12,000 members, would aggressively promote cycling, but it wanted the government to set up dedicated cycling tracks with barricades for it to become more accepted.

“If Hyderabad should not go the Delhi way, we have to start now. We could have the world’s largest and most sophisticated bike sharing system,” he said.

