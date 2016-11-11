Group-II exams from today

About 7.83 lak candidates will take the Group-II Services examination to be held on November 11 and 13 at 1916 centres located across Telangana.

This is the biggest recruitment test after Telangana was formed and in tune with the massive number of candidates taking the exam, the government has declared holiday on November 12 for schools and colleges in the jurisdiction of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Vikarabad districts to facilitate smooth conduct of the test.

A statement from the TSPSC said that special instructions were issued to TSRTC to run special buses during the examination timings for the convenience of candidates.

The TSPSC advised the candidates to follow the instructions given on the TSPSC website. They should reach the exam centre well in advance and not carry anything except what is advised to be carried in the exam hall.