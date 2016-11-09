Ground water level up substantially

Aided by a good monsoon this year, the ground water level in Telangana has gone up substantially as the monthly average in the State recorded 7.1 mts below ground level in October while it was 15.62 m bgl in peak summer of May.

The recording last month was also the highest in the last two years as the previous best was only 9.3 m bgl in October 2014. The level went down steadily since then to touch 13.2 m bgl in May last year but improved to 11.74 m bgl four months later only to dip to all time low of 15.62 m bgl. The State received 23 per cent excess rainfall this year, resulting in maximum recharge of groundwater, a report of grounwater department said. The monsoon helped overcome the deficit rainfall in the last two years. The Piezometer well network in the State indicated that still deep water levels of more than 20 m bgl were recorded in 29 mandals and between 15 to 20 m bgl in 25 mandals.