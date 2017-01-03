Greater thrust on ‘Swachh’ Hyderabad

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and the police Department will work together in the areas of food adulteration, road encroachments and defacement of public and private properties.

A convergence meeting was held between GHMC senior officials and the police officers on Tuesday on steps to be taken to improve brand Hyderabad, in view of the upcoming Swachh Survekshan-2017 survey. Since the punishment for food adulteration carries a maximum fine of Rs. 2 lakh, the officials have decided to focus on the eateries which do not maintain hygiene or quality.

Since the fines for encroaching a footpath or public property is very less and has no deterrent power, the GHMC officials proposed to make use of Sec 402 of GHMC Act, which provides for a penalty of Rs. 5,000 per offence or one-month imprisonment or both. A common application has also been developed by the Hyderabad City Police, which enables both the Traffic Police as well as the GHMC officials to penalise the offender simultaneously. To effectively enforce the plan, the GHMC will assign three designated officers in each of its 30 circles, who will authorise the local police to book criminal cases against the offenders and prosecute them. The encroacher will also be photographed and given one week’s time to pay the fine at the nearest citizen services centre.

It was also decided to implement the provisions of the Defacement of Public Properties Act against those putting up illegal banners and flexis. The Civic Authorities with the help of the City Police will book criminal cases.

The new initiatives will be implemented on a pilot basis under the greater Hyderabad limits by the GHMC and Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police.