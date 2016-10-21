Grave problems for GHMC’s electric crematoriums

The city’s civic body has been failing time and again not only in providing good roads or stopping encroachments of water bodies but also in keeping its electric crematoriums functional. Not one out of the six electric crematoriums under the control of the GHMC are in use since the past eight months. The facility to cremate bodies in the electric furnace is available in the Punjagutta, SR Nagar, Bansilalpet and Amberpet crematoriums. Though the GHMC has been receiving complaints from the public on the issue, the authorities are yet to take some action.

“My relative had recently expired and he did not have children. When we wanted to go for electrical cremation, we were surprised to know that most of them were not working,” said P. Purushottam, a resident of Sainikpuri and a retired bank employee. “We had to run around and enquire. Finally, we took the body to Alwal where there is a electric crematorium maintained by a private trust. How can the government be so indifferent to the plight of the relatives of the dead?”

The GHMC officials had also set up two modern electric furnaces at Bansilalpet and Amberpet a few years ago but they have also met the same fate as the others.

“We are not able to operate because of local issues. The local residents think that the ash and the waste from the electric cremation process along with the stench is causing them harm. In some places, the residents have also damaged the facility. We are trying to convince them,” said a senior official of the Sanitation wing of GHMC.

The GHMC has also not renewed the maintenance contract of some of these crematoriums. The authorities have to spend at least Rs 10 lakhs to Rs 12 lakhs on these units to make them functional.