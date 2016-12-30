Grave crimes come down but FIRs go up in Nalgonda

HYDERABAD: The number of First Information Reports (FIRs) went up while incidence of grave crimes like murders and dowry deaths declined in Nalgonda in 2016.

The spurt in FIRs was due to binding over of persons involved in different cases, Nalgonda Superintendent of Police N. Prakash Reddy said on Wednesday.

Sharing details of the challenges faced by police at the year-end press conference, he said the district police went beyond regular policing through innovative programmes like ‘Janamaithri’.

Among grave offences, murders for gain went up from one in 2015 to four this year.

But murders had declined from 46 in 2015 to 38 this year. Culpable homicide not amounting to murder rose from one in 2015 to five this year.

House burglaries by day and thefts had come down. But robberies had gone up from six last year to 10 this year. Under Janamaithri programme, Nalgonda police had set up seven Reverse Osmosis water treatment plants at five villages and two ‘thandas’ this year. These plants help people secure safe drinking water.

The district police had taken initiative for arranging better and expert medical treatment to 15 people affected with fluorosis at Care Hospital in Hyderabad. Awareness programmes were conducted to sensitise people not to sell girl child.

Poor people in interior parts of the district would not hesitate to sell their daughters since they don’t have the financial wherewithal to bring up them.