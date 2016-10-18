Hyderabad

Govt. urged to increase supply of sand

Scarcity of sand leading to halt in construction activity, unemployment of daily wage labour

The soaring sand prices in the State has the builders worried over the slowdown of the construction activity.

The members of the Telangana Builders Federation on Monday requested the State Government to address the issue of severe sand shortage experienced since past few months. According to the members, the sand prices have increased from Rs 1000 per tonne to Rs 3200 per tonne in just four months as the demand-supply gap is widening. Md. Ameen, general secretary of Telangana Builders Federation, which is a consortium of five associations, said that the current prices of sand are beyond the purchasing capacity of the average builders. He said that the constructions workers and labourers are unemployed as many construction projects have been halted. The rains have also led to the irregular supply of the sand to the city, he said.

“At one time, 300 to 400 lorries loaded with sand used to come to the city. But now only a few hundreds of lorries are transporting sand. Even the lorry operators are worried with the present situation,” said Mr. Ameen.

President of the Federation Prabhakar Rao said that the State Government has to increase the sand excavations from quarries in order to stabilize the prices.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 8:59:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Govt.-urged-to-increase-supply-of-sand/article16074541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY