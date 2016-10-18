Govt. urged to increase supply of sand

The soaring sand prices in the State has the builders worried over the slowdown of the construction activity.

The members of the Telangana Builders Federation on Monday requested the State Government to address the issue of severe sand shortage experienced since past few months. According to the members, the sand prices have increased from Rs 1000 per tonne to Rs 3200 per tonne in just four months as the demand-supply gap is widening. Md. Ameen, general secretary of Telangana Builders Federation, which is a consortium of five associations, said that the current prices of sand are beyond the purchasing capacity of the average builders. He said that the constructions workers and labourers are unemployed as many construction projects have been halted. The rains have also led to the irregular supply of the sand to the city, he said.

“At one time, 300 to 400 lorries loaded with sand used to come to the city. But now only a few hundreds of lorries are transporting sand. Even the lorry operators are worried with the present situation,” said Mr. Ameen.

President of the Federation Prabhakar Rao said that the State Government has to increase the sand excavations from quarries in order to stabilize the prices.