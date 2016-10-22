Govt. to fill 113 posts in BC welfare residential educational institutions

The Telangana government has given permission for filling 113 posts in Mahatma Jyothiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society under the Backward Classes department.

According to a GO issued by the Finance Department on Thursday, the recruitment will be done by the Telangana State Public Service Commission and it will take steps for filling the vacancies through direct recruitment by obtaining local cadre-wise and subject-wise vacancy position, roster points and qualifications etc., from the authorities concerned.

Of 113 vacant posts, six posts are in the category of principal, 83 junior lecturer posts, 16 librarian posts and eight physical director posts.

The TSPSC will issue notification and schedule for the recruitment soon, the GO added.