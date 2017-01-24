Hyderabad

Govt. nod for 4 new hospitals in city

The State Government has issued orders for establishing four new multi-speciality hospitals in the City, as announced by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao last year, to cater to the healthcare needs of people from the City and the surrounding areas.

The new hospitals will come up at Victoria Memorial Home L.B. Nagar, Mylardevpally or Rajendranagar, beside Pet Basheerabad police station and another beside Miyapur bus terminal. The new hospitals will be established near the existing GHMC centres located in those areas.

In the orders issued by Principal Secretary (Health) Rajeshwar Tiwari on Monday, it was decided to engage consultants for preparation of plans and estimates for construction of the 500-bedded Multi-Speciality plus 250-bedded GHMC hospitals.

The orders have also given nod for manpower requirements by e-procurement through Telangana State Medical Services & Infrastructure Development Corporation.

