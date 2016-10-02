Govt. agencies awarded

Recognising the services of various government agencies for their efforts during festivals and the recent rains, U-FERWAS, an umbrella body of 3,000 residential welfare associations of twin cities, organised a felicitation programme on Saturday.

Exceptional officials of various wings of GHMC like transport, sanitation and health were felicitated along with those from the electricity and police departments.

Actress and founder of Blue Cross, Hyderabad Amala Akkineni and GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy were present.