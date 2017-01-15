Govt, drawing up plans to promote sheep rearing

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday stated that the Government was planning to develop sheep-rearing as a major industry to give a push to the rural economy along with the development of fisheries.

At a review meeting held here, the Chief Minister wished that sheep-growing industry should expand to the level of exporting meat and announced constituting a Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav to steer plans for growth of the two sectors. Stating that irrigation sector was poised to spur betterment of people, the Chief Minister noted that the Government would prepare plans to create employment opportunities. for communities depending on fisheries, sheep-rearing, dairy farming and other agriculture allied activities. He asked the officials to get the sheep required for rearing units from the neighbouring States such as Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudana Chary, Ministers Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Tummala Nageswara Rao, Karimnagar MP B. Vinod Kumar, Vice Chairman of Mission Bhageerath Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Sheep Growers Federation Chairman Rajaiah Yadav, Principal Secretary Suresh Chanda, Director of Animal Husbandry Venkateshwar Rao and others attended the meeting.

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on development of sheep-rearing and fisheries would also comprise Ministers E. Rajender, Jogu Ramanna, P. Srinivas Reddy, T. Nageswara Rao, G. Jagadish Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao.