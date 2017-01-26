Governor hosts At Home

HYDERABAD: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has hosted ‘At Home’ on the sprawling Raj Bhavan lawns on Thursday to mark the 68th Republic Day.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudanachary, his AP counterpart Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, ministers in the State Cabinet , including Naini Narsimha Reddy, T. Harish Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, attended the event.

A host of senior officersincluding Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, civil society representatives and others attended the At Home hosted by the Governor couple.

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu K. Rosaiah, former Governor of unified Andhra Pradesh C. Rangarajan, Opposition leader in Telangana Assembly K. Jana Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and others attended the event.