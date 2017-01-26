Hyderabad

Governor hosts At Home

HYDERABAD: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan has hosted ‘At Home’ on the sprawling Raj Bhavan lawns on Thursday to mark the 68th Republic Day.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker S. Madhusudanachary, his AP counterpart Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, ministers in the State Cabinet , including Naini Narsimha Reddy, T. Harish Rao, Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy, attended the event.

A host of senior officersincluding Chief Secretary S.P. Singh, civil society representatives and others attended the At Home hosted by the Governor couple.

Former Governor of Tamil Nadu K. Rosaiah, former Governor of unified Andhra Pradesh C. Rangarajan, Opposition leader in Telangana Assembly K. Jana Reddy, MLAs, MLCs and others attended the event.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 4:22:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/Governor-hosts-At-Home/article17098594.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY