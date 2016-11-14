Governor conveys Guru Nanak Jayanti greetings

On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the Governor of AP and Telangana, ESL Narasimhan extended his warm and cordial greetings to members of the Sikh community.
He said that by following the teachings of Guru Nanak Devji, the world can overcome differences and work together to fight ignorance, poverty, hunger and disease. The Governor said that Guru Nanak had been apostle of universal love, piety and spiritual faith and his ideals of humanism and social equality should continue to inspire society.
The birth anniversary celebrations of the Sikh guru ‘Prakash Utsav’ would be held on November 14. To mark the occasion, Prabhandak Committees of Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad and Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Afzalgunj, would organise mass congregation at Nizam College Grounds from 11 am to 4 pm.
Expected to be attended by thousands of Sikhs and people of other faiths, the celebrations would include recitation of holy hymns and preachings by religious leaders. Food from Langar swould also be served to devotees.
