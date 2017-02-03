Gopal Reddy professor appointed UGC member

Retired professor of Osmania University G. Gopal Reddy has been appointed as a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for a term of three years.

Dr. Reddy was the former principal of Osmania University Post Graduate College and has over 34 years of teaching and research experience. He has also served the university in various capacities till he retired. Currently, he serves as the president of the Indian Political Science Association.

Dr. Reddy is on various national and international committees and has published six books, a press release said.