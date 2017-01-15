Gold seized at RGIA

Custom officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized gold biscuits weighing over a kilogramme from a passenger who came to the city from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

The gold was valued at ₹34.46 lakh, sources said. The passenger reportedly concealed the bars in his rectum area.

Man held for murder

The east zone police arrested a man in connection with the murder of a woman on Saturday under the Osmania University police station limits.

The accused, Siddam Sai Prasad, had smothered an 84-year-old woman named Nanduri Indradevi at her house at Ravindranagar Colony, Seethaphalmandi. Upon his arrest, the police recovered ₹36,000 cash, an LCD TV, and a mobile phone.