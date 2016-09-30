Geo-Spatial Data Centres inaugurated

Survey of India has been advised by the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Y.S. Chowdhary, to make use of the latest IT tools and come up with road and street maps useful for the citizens.

“SoI is a very important institution and will be completing 250 years of its existence. I have advised the Surveyor General of India, Swarna Subba Rao, to make use of their vast land bank and expertise in tune with present day requirements,” the Minister said.

Mr. Chowdhary was taking to press persons after inaugurating the newly-created Directorates - Telangana Geo-Spatial Data Centre and Andhra Pradesh Geo-Spatial Data Centre at the SoI campus here in Uppal. The directorates with distinct area of responsibilities would cater to the surveying and mapping needs of both the States.

While the new AP maps are ready, the maps of Telangana would be ready in a month’s time once the government finalises the districts formation, he explained.

The Union Minister wanted a new director to be appointed to the bodies without much delay, and also announced that within a month or so, the AP Centre would be moving towards the upcoming capital region of Amaravathi.

With regards to usage of maps available with the institution, Mr. Chowdhary said they were scaled to the ratio of 1:50,000 and has been brought down to 1:25,000, but the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, called for bringing it down further to 1:10,000.

Once the maps were tuned to the latest IT tools and GPS, citizens could make use of the information to know more about the land mass, roads, and water bodies. “This will also help in creating a wide spectrum of users and cater to the geo-spatial needs of the country,” he said.