Garbage stench from dumpsite pervades northern parts of city

Breezy winter has brought stomach-churning misery for denizens in northern reaches of the city. Northerly winds carrying stench from Jawaharnagar dumpsite is now being perceived a health hazard but a solution is far from sight.

With the air becoming colder and heavier over the past weeks and northerly winds blowing over the city, residents of numerous areas in north and north-eastern parts of the city have been experiencing garbage stench emanating from the dumpsite, located just within confines of Outer Ring Road. Terming it an annual phenomenon, residents fear it may turn into a health hazard if left unchecked.

“The stench now is overbearing. We can feel it even on terrace and inside our homes, where earlier it was restricted to ground floor. If the air around becomes unfit for breathing, it is a health hazard,” said C.S. Chandrashekar, a resident of Sai Baba Officers Colony, north of Sainikpuri.

The stench has now become a matter of public discussion for the 25-odd colonies located in and around the Kapra Lake. Complaints and concerns are pouring into Whatsapp group the federation of the colonies runs, informs Mr. Chandrashekar who is part of the federation.

As the south-west monsoon begins withdrawing, the wind patterns shift to northerly, bringing cold and dry air from the Himalayas. The GHMC is wary that the change in wind patterns also brings in complaints from residents living as far south as Marredpally.

“Come winter, complaints in stench over the city rise. The cold air does not rise and blows over the city. We will take some measures,” a health and sanitation official informed. The measures, though limited, mainly involve fumigating around the landfill. Changed wind pattern provides succour, as was witnessed during last weekend and on Monday when humid winds from Bay of Bengal brought some rains in north of Hyderabad and also raised minimum temperature.

However, northerly wind movement is set to resume Tuesday evening.

“It is hard to imagine that the stench from a dumpsite several kilometres away pervades the city. Here we tried locating the source of the stench believing it was due to roadside dumping but were told by the municipality that it was the dumpsite,” said Srinidhi Saxena, who lives in Habsiguda.