Hyderabad

GST migration Seva Kendra opened

A facilitation centre that would provide assistance in uploading the required documents for registration under the upcoming Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime opened in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chief Commissioner, Customs and Central Excise, Hyderabad zone, Sandeep M. Bhatnagar inaugurated the GST migration Seva Kendra at Kendriya Shulk Bhavan, Basheerbagh. The Central Board of Excise and Customs, he said, was establishing such Seva Kendras across the country to facilitate migration of the assessees to the GST.

The Seva Kendra would remain open from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all working days. It is connected to both the GSTN as well the Central Board of Excise and Customs portals. The facility is manned by experienced and well-trained officers, a release said.

Mr. Bhatnagar said similar facilities would be opened in all buildings housing the Central Excise and Service Tax Commissionerates in Telangana.

