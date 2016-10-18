GHMC warns against pumping of water on to main roads

The GHMC has warned people against pumping water on to the main roads. The GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy blamed water stagnation for the eventual damage to roads and said that those who do not ensure that water from their premises flows on to the main road will be punished. At a review meeting held on Monday, the Commissioner directed the engineering officials and other line departments officials to levy fine or issue notices for cancellation of trade licences to the managements of commercial establishments who are resorting to this violation.

The GHMC officials were also told to seek the help of the police to get access to the CCTV cameras footages in order to look for offenders and encroachers. The Commissioner also instructed the engineering wing officials to inspect and monitor the road repairing works closely and ensure their completion on time. The Commissioner also asked the Chief Engineer to impart training to the supervisors and create awareness about the works including display boards at the repair site.

With the road repairing works taken up over 180 km entering the fourth day, the GHMC Commissioner, Mayor as well as Deputy Mayor along with senior officials inspected the work sites at various places in the city.