GHMC too to accept old currency notes

The demonetised currency will once again be legal tender, but only for payment of utilities and taxes. On Thursday, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao said the suggestion given to Finance Minister to allow citizens to pay their arrears of essential services was readily accepted following which a gazette was issued.

He said that till Friday midnight, offline centres of citizen services would be available in gram panchayats and municipalities to allow people to pay with Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

The HMDA also would accept Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes towards payment of development charges, lease rentals and for other services offered by the body.

The GHMC announced that it would accept the demonetised currency for payment of property tax and arrears up to 12 a.m. on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. GHMC commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy, in a press meet, said this facility would be applicable to property tax and trade licence fee besides arrears of both. Citizen service centres inside GHMC circle offices would function up to 12 a.m. on Saturday in order for the citizens to remit payments, a press release said on Thursday. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board too said it would accept payments in both the demonetised currencies, for payment of water bills and arrears thereof. This facility is limited to Friday.