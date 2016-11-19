GHMC to push polluting units out of Bholakpur

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is keen on expediting the process of shifting tanneries, iron scrap and other polluting industries from the Bholakpur area in Musheerabad to the outskirts of the city in view of the directions given by the Lok Ayukta and State Human Rights Commission.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy on Friday said of the total of 533 industries located in Bholakpur area, 107 tanneries would be shifted to Chengicherla, 123 plastic firms to Edulabad in Medchal while there are also 183 iron and steel firms and 120 dealing with iron scrap.

Presiding over a meeting with the top officials of the Pollution Control Board, Hyderabad Collectorate, Animal Husbandry and others at the head office, he pointed out that while the culling was being done in the Chengicherla abattoir, skin was being brought back to Bholakpur for processing.

There have been several incidents of drinking water and groundwater getting contaminated as a result of skin processing work at Bholakpur and there were also fire accidents due to plastic units and hence it was imperative to shift them.

Housing for the plastic unit workers could be provided in the vacant flats built under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Another high-level meeting would be held to be presided over by the Chief Secretary to formulate an action plan, he added. Additional Commissioner N. Ravi Kiran, Chief Veterinary Officer Venkateswar Reddy and others were present.

Tax payments

The municipal corporation has obtained Rs. 188.06 crore thus far after it began accepting demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes for payment of property tax, trade licence fees, land regularisation fees and so on.

On Friday itself, it got Rs. 6.06 crore of which Rs. 3.3 crore was through tax and fees, while Rs. 2.76 crore was through LRS.

The GHMC has said that such payments can be made till November 24 and while LRS fees and vacant land tax should be paid at its citizen service centres alone from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m., all other fees and taxes should be paid through MeeSeva centres.