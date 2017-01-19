GHMC looking at newer technologies to address waste disposal

The GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) is looking at smaller machines and newer technologies to address the issues of disposal and treatment of wastes of all kinds. One of the challenging issue for the city’s civic body is the septage management. There is no proper regulation or disposal methods for the sewage sucked from the septic tanks or clogged drains in private properties. Since the operators usually dump it in an unscientific way, the GHMC is looking for innovative solutions to the problem.

On the sidelines of the Clean India Technology Week event, which was formally inaugurated by B. Janardhan Reddy, Commissioner, GHMC on Wednesday at Hitex, a meeting was held between the GHMC officials and the representatives of companies dealing with cleaning solutions.

The Commissioner asked the members of the industry if they can develop or supply compact machines that can help in effective de-siltation in narrow drain passages in the city so that there is less dependence on manual labour.

The Commissioner also raised the issue of construction debris and said that almost none of the municipalities in the country have a proper mechanism to deal with the waste consisting of sand, cement and stones. Only two partners have come forward to support the recycling of construction debris despite calling for tenders many times, he said.

The three-day event will witness exhibitors from 20 countries showcasing their products and technologies for various sectors like manufacturing, engineering, pharma, automobile, textile, IT, hotels and hospitals.