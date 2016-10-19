GHMC identifies 3,370 encroachments on major nalas

The GHMC has identified 3,370 encroachments on major nalas flowing through 80 km length in greater Hyderabad region. Thrity five teams consisting of officials from various wings of the GHMC and other government departments like Revenue and Irrigation have been surveying the Nalas in the five zones since last few weeks. Some of the surveyed nalas include Bandlaguda Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Uppuguda Nala, Gandhinagar Nala, Nalagandla lake, Balkampet Nala, Durgam Cheruvu and Kukatpally Nala.

The Greater Hyderabad has a 360 km network of major nalas flowing through the city out of which 102 nalas are in Rangareddy district and 73 nalas in the erstwhile MCH area. The teams are likely to take a few more weeks to complete the survey for all the 23 major nalas and submit a report on the encroachments. The teams have been using the survey maps of 1960’s and 1970’s along with the latest satellite images to fix boundaries and identify encroachments during the exercise.

On Tuesday, GHMC Mayor B. Rammohan along with Serilingampally MLA A. Gandhi inspected the ongoing Nala survey in various parts of the west Zone. They inspected the Pedda Cheruvu, Deethi Sri Nagar Nalas and also the one at Dr. Reddy’s Foundation in Madinaguda. later, the Mayor directed the concerned officials to speed up the works.