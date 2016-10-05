GHMC gets 330 complaints against illegal structures

In response to Telangana Government’s call to share information regarding illegal constructions and encroachments along the city’s nalas and lakes, the GHMC received 330 complaints in less than 10 days.

These complaints were registered with the helpline between September 25 and October 3. However, there is still no clarity on the promised reward of Rs. 10,000 to the informants.

According to a senior GHMC official, the guidelines in this regard are yet to be formulated.

“Once the guidelines are out, the process of short-listing the genuine complainants will begin. This will be done carefully as the identity of the callers have to be kept confidential. It may take a few more months for the money to reach the complainants,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the GHMC began the survey and demarcation of Nalas with 32 special teams. A total of 23 nalas/lakes were inspected on Tuesday, which include Kapra Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, Uppuguda Nala, Aghapura Nala, Begumpet Nala, Kukatpally Nala and Nallagandla lake.

The teams tried to identify unauthorized constructions and encroachments with the help of GIS, Autocad software and Toposheets. The survey teams comprised officials from Revenue as well as Town Planning, Engineering, UCD wings of the GHMC. Along with the survey, the demolitions of illegal buildings and unauthorised constructions continued across the city. In all 33 demolitions took place on Tuesday in Meerpet, Chaitanyapuri, L.B. Nagar and other areas.

