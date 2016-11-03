GHMC circles increased to 30

The number of circles in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) have been increased from 24 to 30.

The State government approved the proposal of the GHMC and paved way for the reorganisation of the circles by issuing a Government Order on Tuesday.

The reorganisation of the circles is based on the population of the 2011 census in the ratio of one circle officer per 2.65 lakh population in the erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad area.

The circle offices were enhanced from 18 to 24 in December last year.

According to the GHMC, the increase in circles will help in smooth administration of the body.

The number of circles will go up in all the five zones of GHMC.