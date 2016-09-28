: The authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday commenced work of desilting nalas and repairing roads by taking up filling of potholes on some roads as the rains have receded. They were unable to take up the work due to rains till Monday. Staff of GHMC took the cement-concrete mix in tractors and took up pothole filling as a temporary measure till the work of fresh bitumen laying is taken up as part of restoration of roads. Teams of sanitation wing also swung into action to desilt nalas, particularly in the stretches where they were blocked.
GHMC begins urgent works
