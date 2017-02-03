From the willow to the club

The Hyderabad Golf Association course, in the backdrop of the historic Golconda fort, got a major fillip in terms of brand value when cricketing legend from West Indies Brian Lara wielded the club on the full-length 18-hole course on Friday.

The star cricketer, who came to the city on an invitation of former MP and member of the HGA G. Vivekanand when the two met in Dubai recently, made it a point to come to the city and enjoy the greens.

“Mr. Lara and his family and friends were actually hopping across the world to play golf, which happens to be his favourite sport too. When I mentioned that I come from Hyderabad, he immediately said he was impressed with the course the last time he had visited the city about two years ago,” said Mr. Vivekanand.

“Yes, this is a fabulous undulating course with a wonderful ambience,” Mr. Lara said after his five-hour stint. Interestingly, he walked the entire stretch of the course without using the golf cart.

And, for 25-year-old Waheedullah, who was the caddie to the illustrious cricketer, it was an experience which he said he would never forget. “Such a great cricketer and absolutely no attitude. In fact, he presented me a T-shirt on which he wrote ‘thank you for your great support, thank you Golconda course,’” the caddie said.

It was obvious that Mr. Lara, who is famous for his mastery with the willow, showed the prowess with the golf club too on Friday afternoon. And at the end of it all, he made it a point to pose for a group photograph with all the players and the support staff who featured in the friendly ‘Visaka Cup’ championship, leaving an indelible impression on the golfing fraternity.