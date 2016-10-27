Fresh IPS batch has 60 p.c. techies

Sixty per cent of the fresh batch of probationers of the coveted Indian Police Service, who will soon be taking the reins of law enforcement at top level in different States, are engineers.

The passing out parade of the 68th batch of Regular Recruits of IPS probationers numbering 109 will be held here tomorrow at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. While nine each of them are doctors, masters of business administration and science graduates, 66 are engineers albeit from different disciplines like mechanical and information technology.

Three are law degree holders, while two are from commerce background only one probationer is a holder of M.Phil. degree. Ten of them are from Arts background. Twenty per cent of the 109 IPS probationers are women.

Along with these probationers, 15 foreign officers underwent training from December 28, 2015. Having completed 45 weeks of basic training in the Academy, they will be resuming charge in their respective State cadres.

Uttar Pradesh State got the highest number (12) of this batch of IPS probationers followed by Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh (eight each), West Bengal (seven) and Bihar and Assam (six each). Interestingly, 23 of the probationers hail from UP followed by Maharashtra (11), Rajasthan (10), Bihar and Haryana (nine each), Delhi and Andhra Pradesh (six each).

“They have been imparted training with latest curriculum and lectures were given by eminent retired police officers like Julias Francis Reberio, Kiran Bedi and A.P. and Telangana Governor K.S.L. Narasimhan,” NPA Director Aruna Bahuguna said interacting with mediapersons. For a week, the probationers were made to work in a model police station created on NPA campus.

“They lived in the barracks (meant for constables) of the model police station and learnt about a how a complaint is received and sentry performed guard duty,” Ms. Bahuguna explained.

The probationers would be visiting Israel like their predecessors of 2015 batch to get familiarised in latest policing and surveillance systems.

The probationers were also trained at the NPA’s premises in Ibrahimpatnam spread over 400 acres where they were exposed to firing and other training modules. Sonawane Rishikesh Bhagawan won the Prime Minister’s Baton and Home Ministry’s Revolver for the Best all-round IPS probationer.