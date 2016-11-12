Fourth edition of Jashn-e-Khusrau to begin today

The fourth edition of Jashn-e-Khusrau, a celebration of Sufi music and culture, to begin on Saturday in Hyderabad will have a performance by Egyptian Tanoura Sufi Dervishes as well as Qawwali and Mushaira.

“While Sufi whirling from Turkey is well known, the Egyptian form called tanoura, identified by the multi-coloured skirt worn by the whirlers, is not very well known and it will be performed at Chowmahalla Palace on Saturday,” said Muzaffar Ali Soofi, the convenor of the event. Madan Gopal Singh, a well known Sufi singer from Punjab, and Arshad Ali Khan will perform on the second day on November 13 at Public Gardens, Nampally. The Qawwali is at Dargah Sahik Ji Hali behind Pathergatti on November 14 and the Mushaira is on November 18 at the same location.