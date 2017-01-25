Four arrested for cheating institutes

Four persons who impersonated authorised officials to provide affiliation to educational institutes through a fake grants commission were arrested by the Central Crime Station (CCS) officials on Wednesday.

What surprised the CCS police is that they actually managed to get the fake commission notified through a Central Government gazette and collected huge amounts of money fraudulently.

According to Avinash Mohanty, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), CCS, the accused were identified as Shyamal Dutta, (fake CEO and president), a resident of West Bengal, Santosh Lohar (fake vice-chancellor), a resident of Bengaluru, Ajay Kumar (fake in-charge officer for Telangana), Shiv Kumar (fake in-charge officer for Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka and Babu Nelli (fake national officer).

Together, the accused created a fake institution named the ‘University of Bio Chemic Health Sciences’, which was linked to the fake commission titled ‘Bio Chemic Education Grant Commission’. They lured various individuals throughout India, especially from the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A case was registered here based on the complaint of Mohammed Ali, Correspondent of Sadhana Paramedical Vocational Junior College and president of the Sanchar Health Society. “Everything is fake. What is surprising is how they got the fake commission notified through a Central Government gazette,” said Mr. Mohanty.

He added that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also looking into the case, and that the city police will also meet CBI officials in connection with the case. The accused Shyamal Dutta and Sanosh Lohar were brought to Hyderabad on a ‘Prisoner on Transit’ warrant from the Central Prison, Parappanna Agarhara, Bengaluru and were produced before a court.