Four B.Tech students booked on kidnap charge

The Ghatkesar police arrested four B.Tech students for kidnapping and forcing a minor female student to consume alcohol and smoke hookah at a Hookah parlour at Medipally. The incident took place on November 2 and the issue came to light when the girl’s father lodged a complaint last week.

According to an official from the Ghatkesar police station, the four boys and the girl are all students at the Princeton College at Vijaypuri Colony, under the PS limits. The accused have been sent for judicial remand. He added that a case was registered under the SC ST Atrocity Act as the girl belongs to the ST community and sections of the POSCO Act as well. Sections 366 and 420 of the IPC were also added as well, stated the official.

House burgled

Thieves broke into a house and reportedly decamped with Rs.11 lakhs and 15 tolas of gold at Kushaiguda on Wednesday afternoon. They broke open the lock of resident Venkatram Reddy when he and his family were away for some work. According to an official from the Kushaiguda police station, the incident took place at about 1.30 p.m. Based on a complaint from Mr. Reddy, a case was registered under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC.

Five held for ‘murder’

Five persons were arrested by the west zone police for the murder of a 27-year-old resident of Langer Houz who was reported missing on November 11. The body of Mirza Waheed Baig, the deceased, was found with injury marks and wrapped in plastic by the Narsingi police at Pramcheru Katta on November 12.

The accused were identified as Khaleem Ul Hassan, Raheem Ul Hassan, Mohd. Naser, Faheem Ul Hassan and Wassim Ul Hassan. They had killed Waheed on November 10 in the second floor of a house at Company Bagh. The plan to take his life was Khaleem’s, who had given the deceased Rs.5 lakh for business and did not get the money back. Waheed also executed the sale deed of a disputed land for which he had to pay Khaleem money and also started his own business, due to which the latter decided to kill him, said a press release on Wednesday.