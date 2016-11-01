Hyderabad

Forty approach SD Hospital with eye injuries

Sandeep, a native of Medak district, undergoing treatment at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital.— Photo: Nagara Gopal

: A total of 40 cases of eye injuries were reported at the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam, post Diwali celebrations on Sunday, with nine of them serious. The injuries were caused by bursting of fire crackers, especially the bombs, medical experts informed.

Of the 40 patients, five were admitted as in-patients, and two of them required surgery. A patient with corneal tear was operated upon on Monday.

The other with corneal tear and retinal detachment is scheduled to be operated upon on Tuesday, informed M.R. Rathod, the Resident Medical Officer in charge. The rest were sent away after treatment as out-patients.

While 23 people approached the hospital on Sunday night, 17 did so on Monday morning. Of the five in-patients, one person was discharged, and another will be discharged on Tuesday.

Four persons who approached on Monday had serious injuries, with vitreous haemorrhages or blood clots inside the eye, Dr. Rathod informed.

Patients came from the city and other districts such as Medak and Warangal too.



