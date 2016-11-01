For whose convenience?

People of Ranga Reddy district have to go to the newly created Medchal-Malkajgiri district to meet their District Registrar (DR). And those living in Medchal-Malkajgiri district should go to RR district for any work related to their DR office.

One may doubt as to why one should go to other district to meet their district officer. But the decision of higher-ups in Registration Department has landed people in this strange situation.

The erstwhile RR district, area of which is located all around Hyderabad district, was trifurcated resulting in creation of two new districts -Vikarabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri- while the original RR district was retained albeit with shrunk area. While other departments like Revenue and Commercial Taxes have chosen office premises within the respective newly created districts, Registration department -for reasons best known to their officials- did otherwise.

Before carving out new districts, RR had two District Registrars. They were designated as RR DR-East and RR DR-West. Their offices were located at Sagar ring road-L.B. Nagar and Prashanthnagar of Kukatpally respectively.

Property dispute

After formation of new districts, office of the DR of Medchal-Malkajgiri is shifted to the erstwhile RR DR-East (located at L.B. Nagar which comes under RR district area). If a person from Kukatpally, Medchal or Serilingampally wanted to meet the DR over any disputes related to registration of a property, he has to come to the office located in L.B. Nagar.

Interestingly, the RR DR-West office (located in Kukatpally and coming under Medchal-Malkajgiri district) is acting as RR DR office. Naturally, citizens from far off places like Manchal, Yacharam or Kandukur have to travel to Medchal-Malkajgiri district and reach Kukatpally to get works done in their DR office.

“Government says new districts were created for the convenience of people. Cannot officials find suitable place for offices in the respective districts?” asks scrap dealer Satyanarayana from Alwal. Not only general public but operators of chit funds are also among the sufferers of location of the DR offices of these two districts.

Since DR is in-charge of all paper work related to registered Chit Funds, the operators need to submit documents regularly in the offices. “Failure of the officials to find suitable office premises in new districts is naturally affecting us as well,” maintains Anjaneyulu of Kamitartha Chit Funds in Neredmet.

Medchal-Malkajgiri DR N. Saidi Reddy says, “ plans are afoot to change the office to a suitable place in the jurisdiction of the district concerned within a month or so.”

Till such time, there is no way for the people of Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts but to travel to the other district to meet their DR for any grievance.