Fire safety: TS initiatives attract other States

The Fire department’s recent initiatives to ensure that hospitals and schools are periodically inspected for compliance with fire-safety norms have put it ahead of other states. The department, which has been prosecuting erring building-owners, has been receiving phone calls from other state government officials to enquire about its recent works.

A senior official told The Hindu that a day after the hospital fire in Bhubaneshwar in which about 20 people died, the Fire department had received calls from the state to enquire how the department worked here. “We have got calls from Mumbai and other places as well. We ask them to check our website, through which No Objection Certificates (NOC) are issued now,” he added.

According to the official, the Fire department has been conducting about 10 awareness programmes at various schools and hospitals to ensure that people know what to do in case of an emergency. “We have also ensured that fire-safety compliance among buildings is high and are taking action against violators,” said the official. A case in point is the Shadan college building near Khairatabad. The Fire department had served notice on the management about six months ago, asking it not to use the top floors as its construction exceeded the 30 metres for which it had permission. “We wrote to the GHMC about it as well,” said the official. In the last one year, the following hospitals have been prosecuted by the Fire department for non-compliance with fire-safety norms: Pabba Super Speciality, Karimnagar, Paramitha Children’s hospital, Saroornagar, ESI Corporation (academic block and hospital building), Matrix hospital, Ramanthapur, and the Indo-US hospital, Malakpet. Since May this year, 298 drills had been conducted in schools and 77 in hospitals.