Finance Minister reviews expenditure

State Finance Minister Etela Rajender held a meeting with the Chief Secretary and senior officials of various departments on the plan and non-plan allocations made and the expenditure incurred so far by various departments here on Monday.

Mr. Rajender said that the exercise was undertaken to assess the resource mobilisation and allocation for various projects and schemes and details of expenditure.

The departments were directed to submit the utilisation certificates for the funds released under the Centrally-sponsored schemes and try for additional funds.

Detailed discussions were also held on the quantum of funds released for the welfare and development projects department-wise. It may be recalled that there was criticism from opposition parties and various sections that funds due under several welfare schemes — such as fee re-imbursement, Arogyasri, crop loan waiver — were not released as promised.

