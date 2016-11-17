Fake policemen dupe jeweller of Rs. 50 lakh

In yet another case pertaining to the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes, two psuedo-cops took away Rs.50 lakh from a city-based jeweller who was trying to exchange the cash in lieu of the newly printed currency notes.

The incident took place at Attapur under the Rajendranagar police station limits on Tuesday evening.

Dinesh, the jeweller, had gone along with his friend Deepak to Attapur, as they reportedly learnt that some people were exchanging the demonetised currency notes for the newly printed high-denomination ones.

“They got the information from people they knew. And drove down from Secunderabad to Attapur,” said Padmaja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shamshabad division.

After they set-off in a car with the cash to meet the third party, Dinesh and Deepak stopped at a place only to become pensive on seeing police presence everywhere at Rajendranagar.

Scared, they then went to another spot and finally met the third party. However, the currency exchange with the new notes could not happen and was reportedly rescheduled.

“When they stopped in a lane at Rajendranagar, two bike-borne persons claiming to be police personnel stopped and questioned them. They saw the bag full of money and told Dinesh and Deepak that it had to be verified and took it away,” Ms. Padmaja told The Hindu .

After realising that he had been conned, Dinesh approached the Rajendranagar police and lodged a complaint.

The DCP added that CCTV footage from the area is being verified to apprehend the culprits.

A police source also informed that the third party the duo had met are being suspected of foul play and that the matter is being looked into.

The source also informed that one of the pseudo cop who had stopped them was reportedly in a police uniform. A case was registered under section 384 of the IPC for extortion.

Fearing police jewellers try to meet ‘money changers’ in secrecy and instead lose cash