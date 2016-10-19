Fake currency racket busted

Seven people circulating fake currency notes were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Tuesday. Fake currency valued at Rs.59,000 was seized from the accused.

They were caught in two separate cases by the Kushaiguda and the Special Operations Team (SOT) at Jawaharnagar.

According to Ramesh Naidu, Malkajigri in-charge DCP, the Kushaiguda police had nabbed Jahangir Shaik (19) and Abdul Daalim (23), natives of Jharkhand, along with three others named Dilavath, Jerpula Jail Singh and N. Hari Krishna. Jahangir, a coconut vendor, brought the counterfeit currency to the city along with his associate Nagavalli, who is absconding.

In the other instance, two persons named Mohd. Zainul Shaik (23) and Isharf-ul-Shaik (30), also from Jharkhand, were caught by the SOT .

Ten fake Rs.500 notes were seized from them, apart from Rs.34,300 in cash and two mobile phones. Nagavalli, the kingpin, was supplying the fake currency on credit to others who would pay him back after circulating it, said Mr. Naidu.

Pimps held

KPHB police arrested five pimps and rescued 22 sex workers after they busted a prostitution racket on the KPHB main road late on Monday night. According to Ch. Kushalkar, two decoys were sent in autos to nab the accused red-handed.

Minor raped

The SR Nagar police registered a case against unknown persons for allegedly raping a nine-year-old school girl.

The victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the police at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday stating that her daughter was kidnapped and raped when she was going to school on Monday, said a police official.

The incident reportedly took place at Swaraj Nagar.