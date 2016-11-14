Facebook post spurs tension in old city

Tension prevailed in the old city over a Facebook post after which several shops and establishments were shut down by people on Sunday night.

A complaint had been lodged and a case was registered about the same with the Hussaini Alam police.

Additional police forces were posted in many areas to maintain law and order and to ensure that no untoward incident took place. According to a senior police official, an objectionable post with a picture of the Mecca Masjid had been posted.

Though there was some commotion and tension on the roads, no one was hurt. Charminar MLA Pasha Quadri was also present at the scene.

Man drowns

A resident of Bahadurpura who had gone swimming after consuming alcohol drowned on Saturday evening under the Dundigal police station limits. Venkatesh, who died while swimming, had liquor along with two of his relatives, after which they decided to go for a swim at about 5.30 p.m. After his death, his wife lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered.

In a separate case, the body of a man was found in the Suraram Cheruvu under the Dundigal police station limits on Sunday at about noon. The man is yet to be identified, but a cell phone was found in the pocket, said police officials. A case has been registered.