Eye-care course with a community touch

Aiming to improve healthcare at the grassroots level, a community oriented healthcare course was launched in the city here on Sunday.

The course, a Post Graduate programme in Community Eye Health offered jointly by University of New South Wales, Australia and L.V. Prasad Eye Institute aims at improving the numbers in managerial workforce in eye care in the country.

Speaking at the course popularisation programme held in the city, Ian Jacobs who is the President and Vice Chancellor of UNSW said that such courses will attract more professionals in the near future.

Training professionals

“In developing countries like India, there is an explicit and urgent need for such programmes to enhance the number of eye health professionals. Such courses aim at training and developing more and more professionals who can address eye health issues among the grass-roots,” he said.

The programme aims at creating specialists who can assess eye care needs of rural and semi-urban population across the country. In the meet held in the city Mr. Jacobs also distributed free spectacles to 47 underprivileged students of Government School, Mehdipatnam. L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) Chairman G. Nageshwar Rao was also present at the event.

The UNSW VC was on a visit to the city as part of his India tour which will also touch Delhi and Mumbai. The Masters in Community Eye Health course is offered online in a flexible format, to accommodate working professionals from across the world.

Speaking of rampant eye disorders which go unnoticed, Dr. Nageshwar Rao said, “Uncorrected refractive error is a widespread health problem that can and must be addressed to ensure a better future for those affected, especially children. This also plays an important part in the future of the nation.”

The program comprises of six courses and a research project including Introduction to Community Eye Health, Epidemiology and Bio statistics for Health Needs Assessment, Epidemiology of Blinding Eye Diseases, Advocacy and Education in Community Eye Health, Eye Health Economics and Sustainability and Eye Care Program Management. This module provides a relevant, applicable and research-based education to pursue a career in this field, experts said.

Who can study

The course is open to a wide range of professionals including qualified ophthalmologists with a recognized postgraduate degree and an aptitude for application of clinical ophthalmology for the benefit of the community, general practitioners with a bachelor’s degree in medicine and eye care professionals such as optometrists and ophthalmic nurses, administrators and managers of eye hospitals or clinics.